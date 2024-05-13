The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Launceston youth charged with aggravated robbery

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 13 2024 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston youth charged with aggravated robbery
Launceston youth charged with aggravated robbery

A youth has been charged with aggravated robbery over an incident at a Launceston business in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.