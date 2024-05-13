Launceston youth charged with aggravated robbery

A youth has been charged with aggravated robbery over an incident at a Launceston business in April.
The 17-year-old boy was charged on Sunday, May 12, following an investigation into the robbery on Racecourse Crescent on April 24.
Tasmania Police said a staff member received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Police said investigations are continuing and anyone who witnessed or has information about youths acting suspiciously in the area of Racecourse Crescent, particularly near the Kmart Shopping Centre Complex, on April 24 around 6.20pm should contact police on 131 444.
Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
