Northern Tasmanian house prices jump up by more than $20,000

The median house price in Northern Tasmania has risen to a record $570,000 this year, which is an increase of $21,000 over 12 months.
The latest Real Estate Institute of Tasmania quarterly report for March shows the state's median price is sitting at $600,000 for a house and $480,000 for a unit.
The median house price for a unit in Northern Tasmania is $475,000 in the March quarter, which was up $32,500 over a year.
Bridport is the most expensive suburb or town in Northern Tasmania to buy a house, with a median price of $862,500, followed by Launceston ($842,000) and Greens Beach ($780,000)
The most affordable place to buy a house in Northern Tasmania is Mayfield ($295,000), followed by Beaconsfield ($350,000) and George Town ($365,000).
Northern Tasmania accounted for 24.3 per cent of the state's residential real estate activities and Newstand, South Launceston, Youngtown, Prospect Vale and Newnham were the region's highest-selling suburbs.
Rents in the North have risen to $480 for a three-bedroom property and $400 for a two-bedroom property.
The rental market in Northern Tasmania has the state's lowest vacancy rate of 2.1 per cent, which is up from 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter and the highest the vacancy rate has been since 2020.
REIT state president Michael Walsh said some confidence had returned to the real estate market, following last year's downturn which had allowed more first-home buyers to enter into property ownership.
"Whilst there was a small increase in rents over the quarter, we have seen an increase in the number of properties available for rent," he said.
"Demand continues to be strong at the lower affordable end of the market, but hopefully this should ease as more public housing becomes available."
First-home buyers accounted for 20 per cent of real estate purchases in the March quarter across Tasmania with a median transaction of $510,000.
