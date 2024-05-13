The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmanian house prices jump up by more than $20,000

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 13 2024 - 11:15am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The median price for a Tasmanian home is now $600,000.
The median price for a Tasmanian home is now $600,000.

The median house price in Northern Tasmania has risen to a record $570,000 this year, which is an increase of $21,000 over 12 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.