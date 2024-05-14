Riverside Olympic on verge of more cup history as Sawdon recalls glory days

As Riverside head into their biggest statewide cup match in 33 years, the man who led them into their last would love to see them go a step further.
Peter Sawdon was player-coach when Olympic hosted Hobart White Eagles in 1991, retains fond memories of a 4-3 loss after extra-time at a packed Windsor Park and will be at the same ground on Saturday cheering on his old team in the Lakoseljac Cup semi-final against Kingborough.
"It was a marvellous game and a very exciting day for the club," said Sawdon, who scored two of Olympic's goals that night.
"They were the best team in Tasmania and were unbeaten that year. They won the pre-season cup, the league and the statewide cup.
"We were only a local league side playing in the Northern Championship up against the best team in the state and we were drawing 3-3 at full-time. They scored the winner late in extra-time but they knew they had been in their best game all year."
Still a regular at Windsor Park, the 71-year-old father-of-two and grandfather-of-seven believes his old team can make more history having overcome Hobart United (4-1) and Clarence Zebras (5-2) to reach the semi-finals.
"It's obviously an exciting time to be back there. It will be a tough game like it was for us back then," he said.
"We won't get a better chance than this to get into a final. I'll be there and the boys are going to have to step up to match them for skill, endeavour and especially courage."
The oldest of six siblings, English-born Sawdon was recruited to Tasmania from Middlesbrough at the age of 28 by John Charlton - son of England's World Cup winner Jack - and won two state best and fairest awards (1985 and '88) while playing for George Town before joining Riverside in 1990.
Proud of the fact that he only ever received one yellow card in his free-scoring career, Sawdon coached at Windsor Park for more than a decade and scored 47 goals in 28 games during that eventful 1991 season.
"We had Roger Brown, Glenn Vollmer, Dale Colgrave, Jason King, Rob King who were all Riverside boys - no imports or anything - and we matched them player for player for 100 minutes. The Riverside boys really stepped up and were as good as any player in the state because we were playing the cream of the crop."
Rob King can also vividly recall the encounter with White Eagles, who now play in the Southern Championship.
"I'm still haunted by that game," said the former midfield workhorse.
"It was a big day for the club and probably the largest crowd I'd played in front of at Windsor Park.
"White Eagles were the benchmark of the league and had been for a few years. They had quality all over the park.
"My memories are very much of the last 10 minutes. At 3-3, their striker Colin Shepard picked up the ball and took a heavy touch into the 18-yard box on a slight angle. My brother Stephen was goalkeeper, he came off his line and covered the obvious angle but because of Shepard's heavy touch he toe-poked the ball the opposite side Stephen covered for the winning goal.
"It's so vivid in my memory even now, I was about five metres behind Shepard right in line with the goal so saw it all happen."
King, a 58-year-old father-of-two who works as a marketing consultant in Launceston, said even at 4-3 down, Olympic were still in the contest.
"In the final minutes, we were in attack, had numbers in the box and the ball was crossed from the left wing. I wasn't known for my heading ability but unusually, I had timed my run perfectly and knew where I wanted to place the ball, which would also have been unlikely.
"My teammate, Glenn Vollmer, jumped in front of me and got the faintest of touches so the ball skimmed off my head, which was pretty typical. It all happened in slow motion and I dreamt about the missed chance repeatedly for weeks.
"But even though we lost, we gave the club song the most emotional and loud rendition I've experienced."
Sawdon sees Saturday's fixture as a chance for Riverside to make a statement.
"It's another step in the club's progression. We've moved into the statewide league and need to start making more steps up and if we were able to make the final that would be another link in the chain to take us where we need to be in the future.
"We are at a crossroads as a club. We are just hanging on in the state league.
"The facilities now are first-class - the council has done a great job. The club is as good as any other in the state.
"Riverside have the makings of a very strong club because they have a big following in juniors although that does not seem to flow through to the higher levels of the club at the moment."
