Tasmanian nurses inducted into Honour Roll on International Nurses Day

The vital work of Tasmanian nurses was recognised on Sunday, International Nurses Day, as the government reaffirmed their commitment to "significant grants" to attract and retain nursing staff in the state.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said nurses comprised 60 per cent of the healthcare workforce.
"The work of nurses and midwives is so important in supporting the health and wellbeing of Tasmanians in all parts of the state," Mr Barnett said.
"We want more nurses in Tasmania - which is why we have committed to significant grants to attract and retain nursing staff from Tasmania, interstate and indeed the world.
"These incentives will allow us to deliver on our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future and enable us to continue building the healthcare workforce Tasmania needs."
Two Tasmanian nurses will be inducted into the Tasmanian Nurses and Midwives Honour Roll, which recognises and celebrates exceptional nurses and midwives whose contributions and achievements go beyond what's expected in their professional roles.
"Congratulations and well done to Adele Hudson from the Royal Hobart Hospital, and Annie Maxwell from the North West Regional Hospital, both extremely worthy of this honour," Mr Barnett said.
He said the health department recently finalised the 2024 Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships, with $170,000 awarded to 120 nurses and midwives to pursue post-graduate study.
The government's Ida West Scholarship, which supports Tasmanian Aboriginal students enrolled in health-related courses, has also awarded five scholarships to recipients studying nursing.
