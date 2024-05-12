A new week begins, and a new parliament sits

Joe Colbrook here again, ready to take you through this morning's news highlights.
The new 35-seat House of Assembly will sit for the first time this week, and opposition leader Dean Winter has ruled out a no confidence vote to guarantee "certainty" for employers.
On a related note, Ben Seeder tells us why think tank The Australia Institute believes the time is right to introduce a suite of reforms to safeguard Tasmanian democracy.
Myself and Annika Rhoades did a couple of laps around Launceston yesterday, speaking with mums and families on Mother's Day.
These included first-time mother Roshani, who welcomed a baby boy into the world the day prior.
If you missed the reporting by Hugh Bohane on Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dropped by Launceston to spruik an agreement reached over housing investment.
Until next time,
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
