Weekly wrap: Ghost town gigs, brotherly reunions and diligent docs

Happy Sunday you lot,
It's Hamish Geale here with your news headlines from a massive week.
A popular Launceston artist will be sent to work in a ghost town - population 14 - for four weeks after winning a $20,000 artist-in-residency gig. Arts guru Declan Durrant has the story.
Annika Rhoades reported that Hope Cafe is asking for donations to help keep its doors open. The business provides training for inexperienced youth, but has found staying afloat tough amid rising cost of living.
In sport, Brian Allen broke the news that TSL superstar Brad Cox-Goodyer would make a one-off NTFA appearance alongside brothers Andrew and Kaiden at Rocherlea. The man known as BCG went on to boot four goals and help get the Tigers home against Hillwood.
Rocherlea Football Club had plenty of airtime throughout the week thanks to former coach Lyndon Stubbs taking up umpiring. Josh Partridge tells us how the transition has given Stubbs a deeper level of respect for those who make footy happen.
Elsewhere, Hugh Bohane introduced us to the six new constables on the force at Launceston Police station, while Joe Colbrook outlined parking changes at Launceston Airport.
And if you haven't read Rob Shaw's exclusive on how a Launceston doctor helped 'save the bacon' of a British comedy writer, we've got a treat for you.
Until next time,
Hamish Geale, Senior Journalist
