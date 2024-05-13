A group of scientists walk into a bar, but this isn't a joke

Four scientists walk into a bar, which reads like the start of a joke, and when they sit together quibbling over quantifiables, it can get a little like a comedy set - but it's not entirely.
The quartet are Cassie Tickner-Smith, Freya Su, Naomi Vinden and Samantha Sawyer, and they're at the pub to speak about their passions and professions, and in the process, make them more accessible.
Ms Vinden, Ms Sawyer, Ms Su and Ms Tickner-Smith are the speakers at this year's Launceston iteration of the Pint of Science Festival, which arrives at Saint John Craft Beer Bar on May 14 and 15.
The grassroots science engagement festival - now in its 10th year - has a mission of building science appreciation among the general public by hosting events in coffee shops and bars across the globe, bringing impassioned and knowledgeable speakers to share their worlds.
This year's hosts at the four Launceston events come from diverse scientific fields, like Ms Su's expertise in architecture physics, Ms Vinden's in food engineering, Ms Sawyer's in food science and Ms Tickner-Smith's in irrigation.
And, while that sounds "science-y", as Ms Sawyer put it, drink in hand during a chat to The Examiner, the point of Pint is making science accessible - these are "informal chats" that encourage audience participation.
"If this was going to be an academic discussion, it'd be in a lecture hall at the University; it's not, we're at a bar!" Ms Sawyer said.
"We're trying to talk to people and to get them to think about their own lives, and how science is relevant to them."
To highlight that, Ms Sawyer's relevant topic - 'Waste not the luxury of chilled foods' - is something that no one can escape, because "everyone eats food". While others, like Ms Su's, focus on the mould armageddon in new, less-ventilated sustainable homes.
"I think there's this perception that scientists are pretty cold and that science is inaccessible," said Ms Su.
"But we're normal people and science is just interest in how the world works, that's why we do these kinds of events."
The group are hoping that attendees will "learn, laugh, gasp and ponder" the groundbreaking and often unbelievable research that occurs in their home state's universities and research institutions.
And break down a few stereotypes.
"Also, just to let people know, we don't always wear lab coats; I don't even own a lab coat," Ms Su said.
The Pint of Science events arrive at Saint John's Craft Beer Bar on May 14 and May 15. More information on individual talks and tickets ($8) are available at the Pint of Science website.
