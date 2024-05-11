Prime Minister in Launceston, announces more funding for housing

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Launceston with Housing Minister Julie Collins to announce $25 billion to combat the housing crisis.
Both visited a new housing project in Youngtown, where they held a press conference to discuss housing and other hot button issues.
"It's great to be back in Launceston for what is a really exciting announcement that we're making today," Mr Albanese said.
"Last night, I convened the national cabinet to get sign-off from every premier and chief minister in the country on our measures that will add to the previous measures that we had undertaken when it comes to housing.
"We've had 17 different measures with $25 billion when it comes to housing, to improve social housing, to improve supply to help people to buy a new home to assist with Build to Rent in the private sector incentives as well."
The Prime Minister said his government has been "very focused on housing supply because that is the key to dealing with housing issues in this country".
"Today's announcement will go further in ensuring that Australians have more opportunities to buy their own home to live in a rented home, social housing, or to increase housing supply," he said.
"We'll continue to work with state and territory governments and across the board to make a difference, and Julie Collins is doing an extraordinary job.
"[She's] a great Tasmanian and doing a great job not just for Tasmania, but the whole country in delivering good solid housing policy, after a decade of neglect from the former government."
Lyons Labor MP Brian Mitchell welcomed Mr Albanese to Launceston and was joined by Labor Senator Helen Polley.
"We are putting more than $25 billion so far into addressing housing and homelessness, and congratulations to Centacare Evolve [Housing Project] and Launceston City Mission and all their partners on this wonderful facility here in Youngtown," Mr Mitchell said.
"There are 24 units, one- and two-bedroom units, that are housing people who need housing. And that's what it's all about."
The Examiner asked the Prime Minister how the government could incentivise a workforce to relocate to Tasmania to help build more housing.
"One of the things that we can do is to train Tasmanians for jobs, including in construction," Mr Albanese said.
"And now with the measures that we announced this week, with more than $90 million to support apprentices and training in construction.
"One of the common themes, and all the time I've been coming to this great state of Tasmania, is how do we give opportunities for our young people to stay here in Tasmania when they graduate?
"How do we stop them from going to the North Island? And one of the things that we are doing is making sure that people can stay in the South Island by providing opportunities through fee-free TAFE through [studying] construction.
"We want to create opportunities for jobs here in Tasmania; that's the key to providing the workforce here."
The Examiner referred Mr Albanese to Anglicare's annual Rent Affordability Snapshot, which revealed that there is currently not enough affordable housing for seniors, disabled renters, and low-income young renters in Tasmania.
"That's why we're here announcing more supply. We know that the former government wasn't on the field. There was no housing future plan. There was no social housing accelerator," he said.
"There was no targeting of housing for women and children escaping domestic violence. There were no Build-to-rent incentives for the private sector. There was no Help to Buy scheme. We're doing all of these measures with that in mind."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said: "The Federal Labor Government needs to strengthen good-faith negotiation talks after this week's challenging housing negotiations, which have so far delivered little for Tasmania."
