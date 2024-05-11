Heartbreak as late sucker punch denies Olympic maiden victory

Riverside Olympic were punished for failing to take their chances as two late Taroona goals denied them a maiden Women's Super League victory.
When Mia Findlay finally put the home side 2-0 up with six minutes left at Windsor Park, three points seemed certain but a late self-destruction produced the visitors' only two efforts on goal in the match and they were enough to salvage a 2-2 draw.
Leading through Meg Connolly's well-taken 37th-minute left-footed opener, Olympic produced a staggering 12 presentable goal-scoring opportunities in the open 25 minutes of the second half
At a conservative estimate, Connolly had seven of them but could not add to her tally.
Experienced keeper Isolina Ottavi was the best player on view, repeatedly thwarting Olympic attacks, and when she was beaten, teammate Ava Ashby and the Windsor Park woodwork were on hand to also deny a frustrated Connolly.
Imogen Donoghue, who had an excellent game in attacking midfield, Charley Read, Sophie Brewster and Findlay also squandered excellent chances before Findlay doubled the lead - and even that followed another fine save from Ottavi.
With every missed opportunity, the visitors grew in belief and they hit back with goals in the 88th and 90th minutes as Zoe Nickson and Jade Walker both beat Kathleen Fuller from outside the box.
Olympic coach Chris Rademacher took solace in the sheer volume of chances his side created.
"We had more scoring opportunities than we've ever had but did not put enough in the back of the net and Taroona came back at us," he said.
"It's frustrating but the positives outweigh that. We did not win the game but we walk away with a point and more stuff to work on to improve and the whole game for us was a massive improvement.
"Maybe we should have shut up shop when we got the second but we want to keep playing."
With just one point between them from 10 matches, the WSL's bottom two were both chasing their first win of the season.
Launceston United went down 4-3 at Kingborough despite leading 2-1 at half-time.
A Hannah Walsh hat-trick and Laura Davis penalty were enough to secure the points for the Lions with United hitting back through Hollie Jones, Dani Gunton and Adilat Otto.
In Saturday's other WSL match, Devonport and Glenorchy drew 2-2.
Saturday's NPL Tasmania action sees Riverside and Launceston City host Clarence and South Hobart respectively while Launceston United travel to Kingborough and Devonport play Glenorchy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.