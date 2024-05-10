Hospital the 'worst performer' as report slams management failure

Tasmania's sicker, older and regional-dwelling population is putting strain on the state's emergency departments, with Launceston General Hospital labelled as the worst performer in Australia, a new report says.
A major independent review of public hospitals in Tasmania found their systems are stressed, cannot keep up with extra patient demand, and current procedures will not fix the problem.
The final report, which raises questions about the ability of hospital management to make improvements, said the struggles have occurred for more than a decade, and will only get worse over the next 20 years.
To help fix the issues, interim recommendations were released last year, which saw several systems introduced into hospitals that were then measured and assessed in the final report.
These included:
But the report, chaired by health Adjunct Professor Debora Picone, has slammed hospital middle management and raised questions about their ability to lead much-needed system-wide change.
It said middle management were slow to implement the recommendations, despite clear messages about the need to improve patient flow.
They said management lacked "clear governance, direction, accountability, and influence across the system", and failed to understand that the policies and cultural improvements were needed to improve patient outcomes and health-care delivery.
"The lack of direction, accountability, and cohesion to operationalise the policies at a local level highlights the need for a structured approach to change management to enable an environment of success," the report said.
It made several final recommendations, to increase hospital bed usage and keep people out of hospital by increasing the use of GPs, nurses and allied health services.
But the report said extra beds are needed now and into the long term, in every major hospital in Tasmania, to deal with predicted demand.
It warned of an expected 30-per-cent rise in ED presentations and hospital admissions by 2040.
But presentations in ED's have already increased and sickness has worsened, meaning doctors spend more time with fewer patients who are more likely to be admitted to the hospital.
This extra demand has increased ambulance and ED waiting times, stemmed the easy flow of patients moving from EDs to hospital wards, and further impacted in-hospital services.
The report said that the ability of hospitals to treat and discharge patients on-time is well-below average.
At the same time, it said that the number of available hospital beds is well-above average in Tasmania, with almost three hospital beds per 100,000 people compared, to 2.5 hospital beds across the country.
This gain, however, is impacted by a sizeable number of overnight hospital stays by patients best placed elsewhere, with January night recording 148 unnecessary stays.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the review was an important marker of the government's commitment to improving health services.
"The report outlines a series of recommendations aimed at improving bed usage across the health system, alongside better pathways to primary care alternatives and new solutions to enhance the effectiveness of health care," he said.
"Our government supports the findings, and work is already underway to implement the recommendations."
