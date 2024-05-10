Launceston doctor's incredible diagnosis

It's Hamish Geale here with your new morning news wrap from The Examiner.
Rob Shaw has made a rare departure from the sports desk to deliver one of the best stories of 2024. His tale of private detectives, comedy greats and cross-globe communication reveals the extraordinary measures a Launceston doctor took to deliver a potentially life-saving diagnosis. If you read just one story this weekend, make it this one.
KreamArt has made a habit of transforming Launceston buildings, and has recently unveiled his latest work for Just Cats. Aaron Smith has the report.
Nick Clark reported on a harrowing day in Launceston Supreme Court that saw a former Tasmanian man jailed for 11 years following persistent sexual abuse.
In the city, popular cafe Frankie's Coffee House has sold to new owners after being established by Cabin Coffee founders last winter.
Thanks for reading and have a cracking weekend,
Hamish Geale, Senior Journalist
