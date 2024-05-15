12A Duke Street, West Launceston

This hidden gem is sure to impress those looking for a beautifully designed, contemporary home.
Situated in a quiet and private location, this home enjoys a stunning outlook, with mountain views that can never be built out.
The stylish kitchen, dining, and living area is complete with high-end finishes and modern comforts.
As the epitome of indoor/outdoor living, this open-plan space flows beautifully to a deck, making entertaining a delight.
North facing, the deck and living area is sun-drenched and with established trees surrounding the property, the filtered light at different times of the day creates a lovely ambience.
The kitchen features a granite bench-top, quality appliances, including a Bosch oven and dishwasher, and ample storage with soft-close cabinetry.
The main suite captures the sun and has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with double vanity and floor-heating.
Follow the beautiful Tasmanian oak staircase upstairs where you'll discover two bedrooms, a second living room, and a bathroom.
Enjoy the luxury of double glazed windows, reverse cycle heating, an electric fire-place, a study nook, and separate laundry. The double garage has remote and internal access, as well as a separate storage room.
