12A Duke Street, West Launceston

May 16 2024 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 12A Duke Street, West Launceston
  • Offers over $785,000
  • AGENCY: Harcourts Launceston
  • AGENTS: Shelley Spencer and Ann Lifshen
  • PHONE: 0409 660 438 and 0415 160 129
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This hidden gem is sure to impress those looking for a beautifully designed, contemporary home.

