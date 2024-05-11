Helping people to successfully live at home Advertising Feature

The District Nurses are dedicated to providing excellent clinical care so that people can successfully continue to live at home. Picture supplied

Being able to live at home beyond the age of 100 is an achievable dream for many people under the care of The District Nurses.

For 128 years they've been providing excellent clinical care and case management to support people within the community.



"International Nurses Day is an opportunity for us to say thank you to those nurses who add so much value to the work that we do as an organisation," said CEO Justine Barwick.



"The ability of a nurse to have such an influence and impact, it just can't be said enough. It's a chance for us to have our nurses recognised for their contribution to community care."



Though, it's not only the work of the nurses that enables The District Nurses to shine. Within the organisation, around 300 people work behind-the-scenes to support the work of the 55 nurses.



That's why Ms Barwick sees International Nurses Day as an important time to celebrate the organisation as a whole.



"Regardless of whether our staff are answering the phone, paying the accounts, and doing those back-office tasks, or whether they're on the ground providing the care, everything that we do is to support excellence in caring for our patients and clients in their homes, and in the places they want to age," Ms Barwick said.



"It's with all disciplines working together that we actually can have the impact in community that we need, and are able to contribute to those positive outcomes for the clients that we support."



The District Nurses have been working in the community for 128 years. Picture supplied

With the goal of assisting people to age at home, in the environment they are familiar with and, in most cases, have enjoyed for a long time, the staff at The District Nurses combine their efforts to ensure health conditions are well managed.



Ms Barwick sees the success of the organisations work as a product of the support each employee is provided.

"As a CEO, or someone who works in the background, it's our job to support those staff members who are in the position to ultimately influence a positive outcome for the individuals that they work with," Ms Barwick said.



"I think as an employer we always take the time to make sure that we look after our people so that they can provide excellence care."



Ms Barwick says The District Nurses is well positioned to respond to the future of aged care in the community, and to continue to support their clients to stay at home, where they want to be.

