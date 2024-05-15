Dream home in Swansea on Tasmania's east coast

Named The White House, this stunning coastal sanctuary was built just 18 months ago by the vendors to be their dream home.
"It is a striking design," said selling agent Bianca Melling, "from the street and when you go in there".
The home has been built to feel like a retreat, and it's as good as waterfront in its quiet cul-de-sac location overlooking the ocean with a very short walk down to the beach.
What's amazing about this home is "the attention to detail and the finishes used," Bianca said.
"It's all those special details that make it outstanding."
The home is built over two distinct levels with a flexible layout and multiple living and entertaining spaces.
It has three to four bedrooms, depending on how you use the downstairs rumpus (which has a built-in robe). This room also has direct access to one of the bathrooms which is shared with the neighbouring bedroom Jack and Jill style.
The main bedroom (which is upstairs) has a generous walk-in robe and a large ensuite with a freestanding bath, a walk-in shower and a double vanity.
The remaining downstairs bedroom also has an ensuite with a shower, toilet and vanity, accessed via a walk-through robe, plus there's a powder room for visitors accessed from the front foyer.
Upstairs features an open-plan layout for the kitchen, dining room and a sunken lounge room with a wood heater and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the amazing view. There is also an excellent balcony area which looks over the ocean from another angle.
The kitchen has a six seat porcelain island bench, dual ovens, an induction cooktop with a Bluetooth connected rangehood, an integrated dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
The home also has many other features such as ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning for heating and cooling, double glazing, a back patio area, very low-maintenance grounds, a carport at the front, and a separate garage at the back.
Swansea is a lovely laid-back town with a small population but a good location on the east coast a similar distance (about an hour 40 minutes drive) to both Launceston and Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.