FootyHQ: Hawks, Saints hit town showdown

My name is Josh Partridge and I'm over the moon that the Saints are here to take on the Hawks this weekend!
Earlier this week I interviewed several St Kilda supporters about their experiences following the side, with the Tassie supporter group named the best in the country last year.
They seem to think there may be more Saints fans at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, so it'll be interesting to see who shows up!
Aside from AFL returning to Launceston, it's been a big week in local footy with rumours circulating left, right and centre.
North Launceston player Brad Cox-Goodyer now has Rocherlea listed on his PlayHQ player profile, fuelling suggestions that he's playing for them during the Bombers' bye this weekend.
Lastly, I would like to say a big congratulations to Tunisha Kikoak, who realised her AFLW dream this week - signed by Fremantle as a replacement player for the pregnant Kiara Bowers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.