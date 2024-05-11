In three short years at Uniting AgeWell Queenborough Rise, Nabina Prajapati has gone from a "nervous" new nursing graduate to an extremely confident RN whose career is progressing steadily.
"I'm proud of where I am today, and I'm grateful to Uniting AgeWell for helping me grow into the role every step of the way," Nabina said.
Nabina has learned first-hand that when opportunity knocks, you embrace it. Especially when you've recently migrated and are trying to establish yourself in your new homeland.
She did her Bachelor of Food Technology and worked as a food technologist in Nepal, where she was raised, before moving to Australia with her husband in 2014 to study her Masters in Food Safety at the University of Tasmania.
But jobs in this area were scarce on the ground, so Nabina moved to Brisbane and studied a Bachelor of Nursing instead, finding there were a lot of similarities in the science-based courses, with the added bonus that nursing gave her the opportunity to fulfil her need to care for people.
When it came time to think about her career in nursing though, the pull back to beautiful Tasmania was strong and so she did her nursing placement at a Hobart aged care facility before taking up her current role.
And Nabina has flourished. "Uniting AgeWell supports me to be the best version of myself," she explained.
"There are so many courses and training modules to do that I am constantly learning and being able to apply this new knowledge to my role."
She laughs when she looks back on her personal growth over the last three years.
"I'm a totally different person now, I'm very confident in my abilities and I keep on being afforded new levels of responsibilities which encourages me to progress further. I also absolutely love spending time with older people and providing holistic care to them."
Nabina is also looking forward to the annual Nurse Development Program with a series of workshops set to start in May.
"The landscape of nursing in aged care is rapidly changing," Nabina said.
"It's good that we have professional development to keep up to date."
The regular hours in aged care are also a plus factor.
Nabina has a baby girl, and wants to balance a career with being actively involved in her childhood.
She also enjoys the culture of Uniting AgeWell which has inclusion as one of its five values underpinning everything that the not-for-profit organisation does.
"They don't just welcome all - they champion all," she said.
May 12 is International Nurses Day and that means it is time to celebrate people, like Nabina, who are making a difference to the lives of older people each and every day.
To find out more about nursing careers at Uniting AgeWell see unitingagewell.org/careers/nursing.
Nurses are at the forefront of OneCare's mission to deliver exceptional care within its Tasmanian residential aged care homes and home care services.
This International Nurses Day, Sunday, May 12, OneCare extends its gratitude to all nurses dedicated to serving the community.
"I want to highlight the invaluable contributions of our nurses, who tirelessly care for residents throughout our facilities across Tasmania," OneCare acting CEO Natalie Neilson said.
"Our people truly make all the difference and are the heart of OneCare's operations."
This year's theme, 'Our Nurses. Our Future. The Economic Power of Care' emphasises nurses' pivotal role in society.
Aged care nursing has evolved into a comprehensive practice where nurses spend significant time providing clinical expertise and emotional support to residents and their families.
To excel in aged care, nursing requires a unique blend of attributes and skills anchored in compassion, integrity, and dedication to the well-being of others.
We're committed to nurturing the next generation of aged care professionals, providing training and practical experiences to nursing students and aspiring caregivers, as well as ongoing professional development.- Natalie Neilson, acting CEO, OneCare
OneCare has a diverse nursing workforce comprising individuals with varied expertise and specialties and invites nurses passionate about aged care to join its ranks.
"With over 800 diverse and talented employees across Tasmania, we prioritise the physical and mental well-being of our team members in all that we do," Natalie said.
"We also invite aspiring nurses to explore a rewarding career at OneCare.
"We're committed to nurturing the next generation of aged care professionals, providing training and practical experiences to nursing students and aspiring caregivers, as well as ongoing professional development.
"This International Nurses Day, we celebrate our remarkable nursing team and reaffirm our commitment to providing best-practice, person-centred care, shaping the future of aged care in Tasmania."
For more information and details visit the organisation's website at onecare.org.au.
Being able to live at home beyond the age of 100 is an achievable dream for many people under the care of The District Nurses.
For 128 years they've been providing excellent clinical care and case management to support people within the community.
"International Nurses Day is an opportunity for us to say thank you to those nurses who add so much value to the work that we do as an organisation," said CEO Justine Barwick.
"The ability of a nurse to have such an influence and impact, it just can't be said enough. It's a chance for us to have our nurses recognised for their contribution to community care."
Though, it's not only the work of the nurses that enables The District Nurses to shine. Within the organisation, around 300 people work behind-the-scenes to support the work of the 55 nurses.
That's why Ms Barwick sees International Nurses Day as an important time to celebrate the organisation as a whole.
"Regardless of whether our staff are answering the phone, paying the accounts, and doing those back-office tasks, or whether they're on the ground providing the care, everything that we do is to support excellence in caring for our patients and clients in their homes, and in the places they want to age," Ms Barwick said.
"It's with all disciplines working together that we actually can have the impact in community that we need, and are able to contribute to those positive outcomes for the clients that we support."
With the goal of assisting people to age at home, in the environment they are familiar with and, in most cases, have enjoyed for a long time, the staff at The District Nurses combine their efforts to ensure health conditions are well managed.
Ms Barwick sees the success of the organisations work as a product of the support each employee is provided.
"As a CEO, or someone who works in the background, it's our job to support those staff members who are in the position to ultimately influence a positive outcome for the individuals that they work with," Ms Barwick said.
"I think as an employer we always take the time to make sure that we look after our people so that they can provide excellence care."
Ms Barwick says The District Nurses is well positioned to respond to the future of aged care in the community, and to continue to support their clients to stay at home, where they want to be.
"We just love what we do and we're very committed. Our staff are well aware of what a privilege it is to provide the care that we do."