All smiles in George Town for National Family Day Care Week celebration

The Dee Hawksley's family day care in George Town celebrated National Family Day Care Week with a fun filled day of activities and smiling faces.
Registered with Adventure Patch Family Day Care, the service provided quality education and care.
Manger of Adventure Patch Family Day Care, Karen Banks said National Day Care Week is about recognising the role of the service.
"The week is about recognising and promoting the important role family day care educators and services play in the development and well-being of more than 75,000 children across Australia," Ms Banks said.
"Adventure Patch Family Day Care are Tasmania's largest Family Day Care Service, with 78 Educators across the state."
Ms Banks said the service offered children the opportunity to make genuine bonds.
"I love that the service offers the opportunity for children to form genuine long lasting bonds with their qualified and passionate Educators," she said.
"It also provides flexibility for those families that work nights or early mornings, and we can even accommodate those families that work weekends."
Ms Banks said educators at Adventure Patch Family Day Care are supported by a strong support coordination unit.
"Our educators are supported by a strong support coordination unit, dedicated to leading practice and learning in early childhood education and care," she said.
"Our family day care educators are known for their passion, interest, and connection to the children."
The Chief Executive Officer of Family Day Care Australia, Andrew Paterson, said recent studies have highlighted the role that family day care played for families.
"In particular for families needing care outside the usual 9 am - 5 pm," Mr Paterson said.
"The flexibility and agility of family day care and its unique approach to early learning, makes it an essential part of the education and care landscape."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.