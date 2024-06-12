Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker to make AFL debut for St Kilda

Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker will become the third Tasmanian to make their AFL debut in 2024 on Friday night.
On Wednesday night, St Kilda announced the 19-year-old will play his first AFL game against Brisbane at the Gabba.
Schoenmaker was told the news of his debut by Sandringham's VFL coach Jake Batchelor after Wednesday's training session, surrounded by his teammates.
"Arie has worked hard to earn his spot and we're excited to see him take this opportunity at AFL level," general manager of football David Misson said.
The defender, who slid to pick 62 in the AFL draft and feared he may go unselected, has been a star for the Zebras in the VFL so far this season.
He's averaged 25 disposals a game and the Saints will be looking to use his strength, speed and thumping boot ahead of their bye next week.
The former cricket, basketball and tennis talent follows in the footsteps of Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders, with James Leake yet to debut following a quad injury.
He looks set to replace Dougal Howard following the key defender's hamstring injury on Saturday night.
