'An amazing tribute': New mural immortalises Just Cats icon

An animal shelter in Tasmania's North has taken on a new feline, although this one is much larger than usual.
Just Cats Tasmania is boasting a new mural at its Mowbray facility which prominently features its mascot Thistle.
Jokingly referred to as the 'cat manager', Thistle came into the care of Just Cats in January 2019 after she was shot in the face by a farmer.
Centre manager Matt Wilson said the tabby required multiple reconstructive surgeries to repair her jaw.
"She's got a great story of survival," he said.
"Now she's fighting fit, looking great and she runs the joint.
"She comes in, checks on all the animals, comes into the vet clinic, harasses the dogs, she's awesome."
Having marked her five-year anniversary at Mowbray earlier this year, Thistle has now been immortalised through a mural on the property's fence.
"It's an amazing tribute to her and to Just Cats," Mr Wilson said.
The piece was done by Launceston illustrator and designer James Cowan, better known by his online moniker KreamArt.
Mr Cowan painted the mural over 45 hours as payment for a debt he felt he had to company director Rachel Beech.
"Rachel and I touched base at the start of last year," he said.
"My father had passed away and I'd asked the public for a hand-out towards his service.
"Rachel put her hand up and offered to help.
"I said to her, 'if there's any way I can repay the favour in the future, whether it be a mural, some sort of artwork or a canvas, I'd love to do that'."
The opportunity arose following a surge of donations to Just Cats from volunteers and Launceston locals.
Both the Longford and Mowbray facilities were considered for the mural treatment, but the honour ultimately went to the latter as a way to honour Thistle.
The task wasn't without its difficulties, as Mr Cowan's canvas was far from a flat surface.
"Corrugation can always be a challenge," he said.
"If you were to actually lay out that fence, it would be nearly double its length.
"So you've got to account for those ribs on the corrugation and work on each side of it, then paint straight up the middle."
The artist described the experience as painting in three different angles, requiring consideration on how the piece would look on a two-dimensional plain.
It was all worth it for Mr Cowan though, as it allowed his portrait of Thistle to take centre stage.
"I'm really proud with how the portrait came out," he said.
"I'd never actually implemented one of my paintings onto a fence or a structure like this before, trying to give it that 3D element."
Mr Cowan said the most important factor was ensuring the cat's head was in proportion with the fence to create the illusion of it leaping over.
"So the mouse had to be in perspective, then the cat's head, then everything else around it," he said.
While the muralist's job may be complete, there's still work to be done at the Remount Road facility.
Plans are in place to erect a plaque somewhere on the property that will commemorate everyone who's donated to Just Cats, with some of that funding having gone to the mural's creation.
Meanwhile, Mr Cowan was very happy with the end result and is now looking forward to future projects.
"We have a few very large murals coming up," he said.
The graffiti artist's "action-packed year" is set to include a transformation of the new Campbell Town underpass with murals to make primary school students feel safe when walking through.
"And we have some work at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in their carpark coming up, and lots more in store," Mr Cowan said.
"I'm just so thankful for the opportunity to paint and be able to do this as a living."
