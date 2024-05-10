The Examiner
Sixty years of support: Launceston Salvos launch annual appeal

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
May 10 2024 - 11:30am
Sue Wynne, Bob Tolputt and Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown at Launceston Red Shield Appeal Launch. Picture by Annika Rhoades
Sue Wynne, Bob Tolputt and Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown at Launceston Red Shield Appeal Launch. Picture by Annika Rhoades

Launceston Salvation Army has launched its 60th annual Red Shield Appeal, aiming to raise $60,000 for those struggling under cost of living pressures.

Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

