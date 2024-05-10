Sixty years of support: Launceston Salvos launch annual appeal

Launceston Salvation Army has launched its 60th annual Red Shield Appeal, aiming to raise $60,000 for those struggling under cost of living pressures.
Salvation Army Launceston Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said he was humbled by the generosity and faith of the Launceston community.
"To have a community of people in the room and to know there is such great support for the work we're able to do ... is very encouraging," he said.
"One thing I've come to see from what the work that we do is [the cost of living crisis] has a disproportionate impact.
"Those who were already struggling before we hit this crisis, they're really struggling now."
Mr Brown said funds raised for the Launceston area remained in Launceston.
"All donations given go directly back to supporting community members who are vulnerable, in need and experiencing financial distress or other forms of challenge at this point in time," he said.
In honour of the Red Shield Appeal Launch, the Salvation Army held a breakfast on May 9 at the Boathouse Centre with a silent auction.
Some prizes in the auction included a night's accommodation at Peppers Silo Hotel, a Stillwater voucher and a guernsey signed by the Hawthorn Football Club.
In a speech at the launch, Tasmanian divisional commander Major Tracy Briggs said it was the community's support that allows the Salvation Army to change lives.
"We're here today because we all share that commitment to help those who are in crisis," she said.
"When you're giving your all just to make ends meet yet still struggling to find food and shelter, finding a way forward is overwhelming and daunting.
"We stand beside people to provide assistance and companionship so that they do not have to face the challenges alone."
The Salvation Army urged people to generously contribute to their Red Shield Appeal, whether it be through donations or volunteering.
The Salvation Army offers a free community breakfast six days a week, and the Red Shield Appeal is the main source of philanthropic income for it's social services and outreach programs.
Continuing on from last year, Harcourts Launceston was the major sponsor of the 2024 Launceston Red Shield Appeal Launch.
Other sponsors included Wilson Security and Boathouse Centre Launceston.
To donate, visit the Launceston Salvos Red Shield Appeal.
