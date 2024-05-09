Hold-up in grisly court case where man's leg was amputated

Welcome to your new morning news wrap from The Examiner.
In today's news, Nick Clark has reported on a court matter in which a 19-year-old St Mary's woman drove at a man while he was exciting his car in Cressy last year. The act resulted in the below-knee amputation of one of his legs and a charge of grievous bodily harm against the woman, Amalie De Jonge.
He has also reported on a Summerhill woman who allegedly evaded police and drove dangerously through Mole Creek and Elizabeth Town, weeks after being bailed on a separate matter.
Joe Colbrook has reported that parking will now be more expensive at Launceston Airport after a decision was made to remove one of four parking options from its overall system.
Duncan Bailey has paid a visit to the Launceston General Hospital to learn more about the $150 million new heart care centre promised by the Liberals in this year's election. The centre is due to open in five years.
Meanwhile, Annika Rhoades has visited Deloraine to meet up with volunteers with the Meander Valley SES unit which will mark 40 years in operation this year. The unit is the one of the oldest volunteer rescue unit in the state.
Declan Durrant has also had a peak at well-known artist Graham Whittle's first watercolor-only exhibition in six years.
And we've reported on ViewJobs - a digital job-seeking platform connecting job-seekers to regional career opportunities.
All the best for your Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.