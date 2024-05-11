The underrated Tassie National Park that's teeming with wildlife

A PARKS and Wildlife ranger told me part of his job was to approach tourists on board the Spirit of Tasmania ferry and advise them where best to see wildlife in the state.
''I usually just tell them to come here,'' he added, as we shared the delights of Narawntapu National Park.
No single location offers a complete checklist of Tasmanian fauna, but few others could come as close with the marsupials in particular seemingly close to plague proportions.
One of only two places (along with Mount William National Park) to spot forester kangaroos (reintroduced here in 1975), it also comes with a virtual guarantee of pademelons, Bennetts wallabies and wombats, the promise of sea eagles and possums and surprise sightings such as snakes and even a stingray at nearby Bakers Beach.
Officially, the Great Short Walk is only from the visitor centre to the bird hide and back but it's optional and heartily recommended to include the climb of Archers Knob and return on the other side of the lagoon.
The designated walk would be close to a 10/10 for condition and 1/10 for difficulty but including the extra loop, brings it back down to earth.
Archers Knob is a good work-out but not too strenuous and definitely worthwhile for the views, and although the path around the lagoon creates great wildlife viewing, its designation is at times non-existent which can lead to very damp feet.
The grassy, soggy terrain also makes it snake central and we spotted both tiger and copperhead snakes within minutes.
The first section of the walk meanders through a paper bark swamp forest along a raised timber boardwalk, simultaneously claustrophobic but captivating.
The bird hide is excellent, the views and diverse range of wildlife on Springlawn Lagoon perfectly complemented by information boards and cheese sandwiches (the latter not supplied by Parks and Wildlife).
Dusk is the best time to observe the army of wombats which roam around the visitor centre and any visit should be accompanied by the short stroll to the windswept but wonderful Bakers Beach.
