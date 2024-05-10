'We have some of the best produce in the world': TasFarmers president

TasFarmers president Ian Sauer has emphasised the need for promoting Tasmanian-made produce, claiming local farmers are using some of the latest technology to grow some of the best produce in the world.
"Tasmania has some seriously good produce. We're right in the middle of harvesting apples; all our fruits are terrific, slow-ripening, and much tastier," Mr Sauer said.
"We have some of the best beef and lamb in the world, and we've got fantastic hops made into fantastic beer.
"We have some of the best wine in the world, and that's what agriculture is all about. It's about food, fibre, pharmaceuticals, and a drop of good grog to wash it down."
The president said there was an ongoing trend of mainland corporations coming down to Tasmania to buy land which has positive connotations for Tasmania on the whole.
Mr Sauer highlighted the example of large winery companies heading to Tasmania, where, because of climate change, they can see the importance of cooler-climate wines.
The TasFarmers president said the realities of a changing climate meant that Tasmania's farmers were at the forefront of agricultural innovation.
"For the past 30 years, we have seen farmers adapt to climate change by changing their farming systems," Mr Sauer said.
He said that farmers have been changing their enterprises, developing and breeding new taprooted grasses and resistant clovers and changing how their animal husbandry techniques are used.
"The other thing in Tasmania that has been an enormous enabler is irrigation. Tassie has one of the smallest areas per head of the population of farmland in the country," Mr Sauer said.
"But we've got some of the most significant quantities of water available for agriculture.
"And so we're seeing that not only does the irrigation and water drought proof in many of those farms allow new industries and new commodities, but it also allows a whole range of different things to happen on the farm."
The TasFarmer president said "it is great that Tasmanian farmers have been quick to embrace innovations to ensure that farming in Tasmania will remain for the next one hundred years."
