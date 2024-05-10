Federal budget set to ease cost-of-living pressure

This Tuesday's federal budget will focus on easing the cost-of-living pressure being felt by all Tasmanians, combating inflation and laying foundations for future growth in our economy and our labour force.
It will be a budget that ensures all Tasmanians receive cost of living relief through a range of measures, many of which have already been implemented and are coming into effect very soon.
This budget will wipe $3 billion in student debt because we know students deserve a helping hand after loans increased by 7.1 per cent last year, through surging inflation.
This means a student with an average HELP debt of $26,500 will see about $1200 wiped from their outstanding loans, once the legislation passes the parliament.
The relief will be backdated to all HELP, VET student loan, Australian Apprenticeship Support Loan and other student support loan accounts that existed on June 1 last year, which means 3 million students will benefit from the cost-of-living assistance.
The budget will also invest in a Future Made in Australia so we can produce more Australian goods and support more Australian jobs, right here in Tasmania.
The Future Made in Australia Act will put Australia in the global race for a renewable future and make sure the benefits of this economy wide change flow to working people and regional communities.
If we don't invest in the jobs and industries of the future now we will be left behind as a nation.
Investment now will lead to more jobs and a strong economic future for all communities.
As a country we must be committed to world-leading Australian know-how and translate this into viable businesses, growing investment ready projects through public investment, government procurement, financing and training.
This is great news for jobs in green hydrogen, green metals, advanced manufacturing, and value-added critical minerals.
Most importantly, the budget will be underpinned by responsible economic management as the world faces a wave of inflationary pressure.
Labor governments will always put working Australians first, which is why it is crucial all tax payers receive the July 1 tax cuts the government has passed through the parliament.
This means every Australian taxpayer will now get a tax cut regardless of income scale and 84 per cent of taxpayers will get a bigger tax cut and more support than they would have received under a Liberal Coalition government.
It doesn't matter where you live in Tasmania: from George Town to Campbell Town, Sandy Bay to Bicheno, you will receive a tax cut.
The average Tasmanian worker will now get a tax cut of more than $1500 a year.
That's around $29 per week.
It's a manageable tax cut and this money will add up in everyone's pocket.
It might be used to help pay the rent, pay the bills or ensure that children go to the movies on the weekend.
For a family on an average household income of around $130,000, with one partner earning $80,000 and the other earning $50,000, their combined tax cut will be over $2600, which is about $50 a week and $1600 more than they would have got under the old Liberal Morrison government's plan.
It will be a budget for the difficult economic challenges the world is facing right now.
Next Tuesday's budget will reinforce mechanisms and policies the Albanese Government has already implemented including our tax cuts which come into effect on July 1, better wages and conditions for working Australians, cheaper childcare, cheaper medicines, 60-day dispensing of medications, fee free TAFE, energy bill relief, more generous paid parental leave and leave entitlements to close the gender pay gap and a plan to get more people into housing across the country.
The budget is part of a holistic plan to ensure our economy remains on a stable footing and all Tasmanians can share in the prosperity of our country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.