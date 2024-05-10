'I have pretty much fallen in love': What brought Didirri to Tasmania

Singer-songwriter Didirri says he has "pretty much fallen in love with Tasmania" as he brings his Don't Talk tour to Launceston.
Also playing in Cygnet, Hobart and Ulverstone the ARIA gold-accredited artist will perform songs from his latest album Caught in the Act, which he described as a "labor of love".
"Caught in the Act is a labor of love during the lockdown periods in Australia - I have put so much of myself into these songs and really dedicated my heart to this album," Didirri said.
Didirri said the trip to regional Tasmania came about as he wanted to play more shows and it felt "a bit ridiculous" to announce a national tour in only the major cities across the nation.
"It has really filled my cup," he said.
"The shows tend to be focused, they [regional communities] are really special environments."
Earlier this year Didirri did the Overland Track, and he said Tasmania was a "stunning environment".
"I have pretty much fallen in love with Tasmania - I just finished writing a song about it."
"I am obsessed with broad natural environments, Tassie has that in spades."
Didirri said there is "something really magical" about playing intimate shows, and he looked forward to returning to Tasmania.
"It really speaks to what I love about live music - which is the storytelling and the things that happen in an intimate space that you can't predict," he said.
"I feel like as soon as it [a show] gets bigger, you can put on a great show which is really exciting but it gets more predictable.
"You can lose some of that in the moment stuff."
Didirri plays at The Royal Oak this Saturday, May 11 and The Wharf in Ulverstone on Sunday, May 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.