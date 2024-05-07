MONA discrimination fight taken to Supreme Court

Joe Colbrook here, once again taking you through the morning's headlines on what's set to be a fine Wednesday.
Hugh Bohane spoke with the leader of the Community and Public Sector Union's Tasmania branch, to discuss why many jobs across the sector were going unfilled.
Going hand in hand with National Road Safety Week, Aaron Smith tells us why cycling legend Richie Porte is swapping his wheels for shoes on Walk Safely to School Day this Friday.
The ongoing legal battle over MONA's exclusive Ladies Lounge has made national headlines with Matt Maloney - who you'll hear from later this week - serving up the latest on that.
In other national news the Reserve Bank decided to keep the cash rate at 4.35 per cent, with the figure staying unchanged for four months in a row.

