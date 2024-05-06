Trio of Launceston swimmers qualify for Olympic Games trials

A team of 13 from South Esk Swimming Club attended this year's age and multi-class national championships with head coach Ketrina Clarke.
Eight swimmers competed in individual events while five were involved with club relays with four also representing Tasmania.
Sophie Hills raced in four multi-class A-finals and one B-final. She set two state records, swam personal best times and recorded two fourth places.
In the age events, Abbie King, Bella Shaw, Isabel Perry, Emme Lowry, Jack McLean, Tilly Johnston and Jed Routley all challenged their PBs.
King made two A-finals and equalled her state 15-year girls' 50-metres freestyle record.
Shaw made two A-finals, placing a close fourth in the 15-year girls' 200m backstroke.
The boys' 14/15 medley relay team was: McLean, Samuel Fischer, George Cook and Aadyn Casey.
The girls' 13-17 medley relay team consisted of Perry, Johnston, King and Zoe Casey with King, Perry, Lowry and Casey also making up the 4x100 freestyle relay team.
South Esk's state relay team swimmers were: Perry, Ella Fischer, Zoe and Aadyn Casey.
King, Shaw and Hills have all posted times that qualify them for the Australian Olympic trials in Brisbane which they will be attending in June.
