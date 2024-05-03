Michelle O'Byrne's speaker nomination

Welcome to your morning news wrap
Welcome to your morning news wrap
In lighter news, Joe Colbrook tell us the Launceston Mayor answers has answered the call for Launceston-themed headwear.
Nationally, and one from the 'what the?' file. A former lawyer has been charged with allegedly trafficking more than 120 kilograms of cocaine disguised as frozen chickens.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting the local news you trust. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you are receiving this newsletter to skim our region's daily headlines, please consider joining us as a subscriber. Sign up and you can unlock unlimited access to all articles any time anywhere plus interactive puzzles fresh every day.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.