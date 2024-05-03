Weekly wrap: Footy suspensions, shutting down, dog laws, Agfest success and a class action

G'day readers,
This week, we launched our morning news wrap. I hope you have subscribed to it. I will send you a curated email with all the daily stories.
This week, Brian Allen followed up on Josh Partridge's exclusive story about an alleged racism incident in the TSL. Brian tells us that the incident resulted in a five-match suspension for a State League senior player.
Declan Durrant tells us the bittersweet story of a Launceston man who closed his George Street board and card game business after recovering from a brain injury.
Aaron Smith reports that the Break O'Day Council is seeking community feedback after drafting its first dog management policy in five years. Dogs' off-leash areas always result in spirited conversation.
Agfest was on this week. Saree Salter reported on Tasmanian students who showed off their best beetroots at this year's Let it Grow competition.
Here is a David Pope to lighten the mood.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
