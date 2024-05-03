FootyHQ: Weekend of big match-ups

It's The Examiner's sports journalist Brian Allen here and you're reading our new FootyHQ email.
There are blockbusters right across the board this weekend.
North Launceston have their State League grand final rematch against Kingborough on Saturday at Twin Ovals.
It's also first versus second as the Bombers are undefeated and the Tigers have only dropped one match.
Meanwhile, top-five NTFA premier men's teams Rocherlea and Bridgenorth will battle it out at Tigerland.
In the NTFA women's premier division, it's the Blues versus the Blues with Old Launcestonians hosting Launceston at Invermay Park.
I hope you enjoy our second edition of FootyHQ because there will be plenty more where that came from at 2pm every Friday afternoon.
Don't forget you can follow your favourite team with our live sports scoreboard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.