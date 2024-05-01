Does the Tassie Tiger still exist?

Welcome to your new morning news wrap from The Examiner.
In today's news, Hamish Geale reports on a push to claim a $1.25 million prize for anyone who can prove the Tasmanian Tiger still exists.
Isabel Bird reports Tasmania's reputation for being one of the most challenging places in Australia to find a pet-friendly rental is set to change under rental reforms promised by the Liberal state government.
Nationally, Prime Minister Albanese announced the government would invest $925 million over five years to make permanent the Leaving Violence Program, which enables victim-survivors to access up to $5000 worth of financial support to escape from violent intimate partners. This is long overdue good policy, I am sure many would agree.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting the local news you trust. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to skim our region's daily headlines, please join us as a subscriber. Sign up, and you can unlock unlimited access to all articles anytime, anywhere, plus interactive puzzles fresh every day.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.