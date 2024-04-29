Welcome to your new morning news wrap from The Examiner on this somewhat cloudy Tuesday. We're expecting a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius today. It won't be long now, and we will be dusting off the Tasmanian tuxedos.
In today's news, Hugh Bohane reports on the criminalisation of the homeless.
Nick Clark reports that a defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates court the Department of Public Prosecutions had "arrogantly" declined to provide information that a defendant was entitled to.
Nationally, Assyrian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has delivered his first sermon since he was allegedly stabbed in what was declared a terrorist act by NSW Police.
