Weekly wrap: Devils, veteran musicians, consent, drones and a homeless story

G'day readers,
I am an old muso, so I admit a soft spot for stories about musicians.
Duncan Bailey told us the remarkable story of Neville Gray this week. Mr Gray joined the historic Launceston Railway Silver Band in 1944. He has a fascinating story.
Ben Hann has been doing a series of stories on the Tasmania Devils Football Club. This week, he told us how the club hopes to fulfil its task of getting a women's team in the AFLW by 2027.
Isabel Bird reports sexual assault support experts are pushing for a better understanding of consent to help prevent inappropriate interactions between health workers and their patients or clients. This story has raised more questions that we will find the answers to for our readers.
Hugh Bohane tells us about a George Town resident and her teenage daughter who became homeless after the landlord and real estate agent she was renting a property from refused to fix the plumbing adequately. It will either make you angry or sad. Either way, it is an emotive story.
And finally, Ben Seeder reports Police charged a St Patrick's College staff member with child sex offences on Friday.
Here's a David Pope to lighten the mood a bit.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.