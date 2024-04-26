Welcome to The Examiner's first FootyHQ

It's The Examiner's sports reporter Josh Partridge here and you're reading our first ever FootyHQ email.
To say that there's a bit going on in Tasmanian footy at the moment would be an understatement and there's plenty more to come.
Between building two new AFL/AFLW teams, shaking up the state's football structure and carrying on with weekly match-ups - it's all happening.
This weekend, there's a top of the table clash in the Tasmanian State League, an inaugural memorial match-up takes place in the NTFA and AFL stars converge on the North-East Coast.
I hope you enjoy our first edition of FootyHQ because there will be plenty more where that came from at 2pm every Friday afternoon.
