'Headspace changed my life': Mental health services expand in new centre

"Headspace changed my life." Launceston's Reede Adams-Becket said that he'd like others to feel the same.
Headspace is bigger and better than ever in its new location and wants to extend its reach to young Tasmanians.
Federal funding provided through Primary Health Tasmania has allowed the space to double in size, offering more free mental health and GP services for youths aged 12 to 25.
It's a special moment for headspace youth reference group member Reede Adams-Becket, who first accessed headspaces' services when he was 18-years-old.
"I came in when I was 18 and was struggling quite a bit after witnessing a traumatic event," Mr Becket said.
"I spent six months getting support from a clinician and came out with so many tools on how to manage my mental health; it was a really amazing experience.
Now located on Wellington Street, the facility includes four extra counselling rooms, a GP room, two nurse rooms and for the first time, a dedicated telehealth room.
Headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said young people were heavily involved in the design of the new location.
"Our principles of headspace is to have young people at all times guiding us, particularly in these examples of setting out a layout that's going to be comfortable for them to come in at a pretty vulnerable time when they're talking about their mental health and well being," Mr Trethowan said.
He said while the previous location was in the heart of Launceston, it was "tiring".
"We knew that the new location will provide an opportunity for the next 15 years of headspace here in Launceston," Mr Trethowan said.
Mr Trethowan said headspace were experiencing a "huge increase" in need across the country.
"One of the big things that we do is recognise that there's a stigma around mental health, but there's also a stigma still associated with seeking support," Mr Trethowan said.
"That's where we come into play - we really want to see those feelings expressed earlier in the onset of when you're not feeling so well.
"The premise behind headspace is to get on top of things as they emerge in those early days."
Federal Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride said there were four headspace facilities in Tasmania, and the federal government had committed funding to establishing a new headspace on the eastern shores of Hobart.
This includes an early youth psychosis program - a first in Tasmania.
"This is to be able to support younger people earlier in life at risk of major mental ill health because we know early intervention makes such a big difference in a young person's path in life," Ms McBride said.
"Across the country this financial year, the government has invested more than $290 million in headspace ... what we've seen here in Launceston is really significant, already this year to see more than 5000 sessions of care with more than 700 young people."
Headspace Launceston can now be found at 24 Wellington Street.
