The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Daylight robbery and other little-known stories from Tasmanian convict history

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated April 22 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Julian Burgess and Launceston Historical Society president Marion Sargent. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Author Julian Burgess and Launceston Historical Society president Marion Sargent. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Did you know one of the largest gold heists in Australia happened in Launceston?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.