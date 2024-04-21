Goodbye Marketplace: Launceston businesswoman wants to sell your clothes

Recycling clothing is a trend that continues to gain momentum - and Launceston businesswoman Cathryn Cocker is jumping on the bandwagon.
Owner of the Design Inn on High Street, Mrs Cocker's latest business venture is Rent a Rack.
For a weekly fee, sellers can rent a clothing rack in the Design Inn displaying items they would like the shop to sell on behalf of them.
"I read about how Rent a Rack is going to be the next big thing," Mrs Cocker said.
"I did a bit of research, saw some stores going up in Melbourne and thought, 'you know what? This is something I think could happen in Launceston'."
She pitched the idea to Design Inn's store stylist Tanya, who supported it wholeheartedly.
Rent a Rack was up and running within a week, with lots of people willing to give it a go.
"You can have 30 garments, including shoes and bags, and each time an item sells you get a text saying, 'you can come and replenish your stand'," Mrs Cocker said.
"We've got a waitlist through June; that's pretty cool for six weeks running."
More and more people are becoming environmentally-conscious consumers, opting for pre-loved or thrifted clothing as opposed to buying brand new.
Mrs Cocker said it is due to this interest in sustainability that the rent a rack idea is becoming increasingly popular.
"People are really for protecting the environment and ... that everyone should be recycling," she said.
"There's bucket loads of clothes that are being sent overseas just to be gotten rid of, and that's not great.
"[Clothing] doesn't have to be brand new out of the big high-end shops, so to have that opportunity to still look and feel great at a better price point is amazing."
The Design Inn recently hosted a sip and shop event to encourage second-hand purchases and show off the items on offer.
The event was a great success and "everyone was laughing, having fun and trying on the pre-loved," Mrs Cocker said.
"We will keep running events and working with other like minded businesswomen that want to collaborate together to make it a fun shopping experience," she said.
"I've been around a while and in various businesses, and I always believe Launceston is a wonderful place to test business models.
"I feel that if you've got an opportunity, grab it - and it should be in Launceston."
