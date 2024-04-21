Stuck in bed but not helpless: Research probes palliative care approach

You wouldn't expect a fridge to be inspiring, but for palliative medicine specialist Maxine Glanger, it was key to her new research project that aims to help palliative care patients with limited mobility.
Dr Glanger is investigating how the design of hospice rooms helps or worsens a patient's symptoms, their sense of independence and quality of life.
"With one particular patient, he had nasty pain but he was still trying to do his job; he had pain medication in the fridge he couldn't reach," Dr Glanger said.
"We put the fridge on a trolley and brought the fridge over to his arm chair so he could have a little bit of independence.
"That made me think there has to be a way that you can design inpatient palliative care units where people may spend the last weeks of their life with their dignity and independence."
The project is one of eight novel research projects funded by the Clifford Craig Foundation, who announced their new round of funding on April 16.
Dr Glanger said even the smallest details of a room's design could positively impact patients.
"I work on the Melwood inpatient palliative care ward sometimes at St Luke's Hospital; it struck me how much people's symptoms were impacted [by the rooms] and how little they could do for themselves," Dr Glanger said.
"Some people were spending the rest of their days having to get everyone else to do things for them, or they were really breathless but couldn't open a window for themselves because of the design of the room.
"That means they don't ask for simple things, they don't like to bother the nurses or they're unable to reach things that would make their lives easier and give them pleasure.
"This means all of a sudden, you're handing over your independence and dignity, and that really has the potential to impact people's mood."
Dr Glanger said she hoped the study would inform the new inpatient palliative care unit developing at the Northern Hospice centre, which will be located at the current Allambi building at 33-39 Howick Street.
"We're hoping it informs that design, but also we hope to get some publishable work out of it so it'll inform designs for other people in different areas," Dr Glanger said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.