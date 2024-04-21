Wallaby meat becoming part of Tassie food scene, Lenah boss says

Wine, cheese and seafood are probably first to mind when people think of Tasmanian produce.
But a South Launceston business owner believes wallaby meat should be at the pinnacle of that list.
John Kelly has run Lenah Game Meets with wife Katrina for about 30 years.
They have increasingly seen their product find its way onto supermarket shelves and restaurant menus across Tasmania - "the only place in the world that produces wallaby".
"When we started in our first 10 years or so we used to go to every food fair we could, selling product and giving out taste samples," he said.
"We'd spend half the day listening to people tell us 'oh yuck, you can't eat that'.
"Now if we do a food fairs we normally get young girls making a beeline out of the crowd to come and get a fix of wallaby - the product image has really changed quite dramatically and now we like to think it's an accepted part of the Tasmanian fine food scene."
The business uses licenced shooters to source wallabies from their "natural environment".
The animals are then processed at Lenah's factory in Talbot Road.
The past 15 months have seen the company boost promotion of its footwear range, which include 'Wugg' boots and 'Wuff' scuffs - both made from wallaby fur.
"It's still a growing market," Mr Kelly said.
"We also process some possums and sell possum skins to Aboriginal communities across south east Australia."
Mr Kelly said Lenah's retail markets had been growing by 15 to 20 per cent across the past decade.
He hopes to accelerate that trajectory in the next 10 years.
"We've seen great growth in what we've done, but we've got some fairly sophisticated marketing coming through to accelerate that," he said.
"We've got new stores coming along all the time - I think we've signed up about 10 Tasmanian stores in the last four weeks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.