Understaffing at Launceston General Hospital jeopardises worker safety

The recent charges against the Deviot man involved in the LGH incident serve as a stark reminder of the repercussions of assaulting healthcare workers. Hospital staff are there for us on our worst days, so you should not expect to get much sympathy from police if you are of sound mind and attack a health worker. While immediate measures are necessary to address the security shortcomings contributing to these assaults, long-term solutions must involve adequate staffing and resources to safeguard staff and patients.