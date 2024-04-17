Judge stays magistrate's decision lifting suppression order over alleged $145k thefts

A Launceston man accused of stealing items worth more than $145,000 over a seven year period has appealed to the Supreme Court after a magistrate discontinued a suppression order which kept his name from becoming public.
The man, who cannot be identified because Mr Brown's decision has been stayed by the Supreme Court, made an application for suppression through his defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran.
Mr Brown made an interim suppression order after it was put to the court that the man was in danger of self harm if his name became public.
"On January 29 the defendant made an urgent application that there be no reporting of the matter," Mr Brown said.
He appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on January 30, February 20, February 29 and March 14.
The suppression order was opposed by Tasmania Police prosecutor Lauren Binns who said that the material provided in support of suppression was insufficient.
In the decision Sergeant Jareth Anderson v Mr X Mr Brown declined to continue the suppression order.
"On the materials before me I find that I am unable to say that harm is imminent at this time, nor am I able to say with any certainty that the degree of likelihood occurring is high," he said.
In his consideration Mr Brown weighed the importance of the principle of open justice against the potential for harm.
He quoted a high profile High Court decision.
"An essential characteristic of courts is that they sit in public. It's rationale is the benefit that flows from subjecting court proceedings to public and professional scrutiny," the decision said.
"It is also critical to the maintenance of public confidence in the courts.
Mr Brown said it was necessary corollary of the open court principle that there is the ability for the media to publish fair and accurate reports of those proceedings.
"Departure from that rule will only be necessary in the most exceptional circumstances," Mr Brown's decision said.
But Mr Brown's decision also acknowledged that legal precedents showed a suppression order may be made to avert harm in appropriate circumstances.
He said the proper approach was to keep in mind the crucial significance of open justice and then consider the nature, imminence and degree of likelihood of the alleged harm occurring.
The court was provided with three letters about the mental health of the defendant in the period from October 2023 to January.
Mr Brown's decision said the defendant had had a very significant number of medical practitioners psychologist and counsellors seeing him and had been prescribed medication.
"The defendant has made good progress since then," Mr Brown said.
The magistrate remarked that there was no doubt that facing a serious charge was a very serious and concerning matter for any sensible defendant.
"Indeed even absent a background with [mental health issues] charges like this can often cause enormous concern and great distress," Mr Brown said.
He said an option would be to allow reporting but to suppress the identity of the defendant but that option had not been sought.
"I assume because the nature of the charges and the nature of the complaint would mean that the defendant would be more readily identifiable to anyone familiar with his employment record with the complainant," Mr Brown said.
He said while the extent of harm suggested was high and should be accorded significant weight he was unable to say harm was imminent.
"I therefore decline to continue the order currently in force," he said.
A footnote to the decision said: (This decision is currently the subject of a stay and an appeal to the Supreme Court. As such it remains deidentified at this time)
The Supreme Court told the Examiner about a request to view the notice of appeal: "Given the nature of this matter, the Registrar has advised that the appeal will not be available for inspection."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.