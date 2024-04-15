Second youth charged in Launceston newsagency burglaries

Police have charged a second youth over recent newsagency burglaries in Launceston.
Police say a 14-year-old from Invermay was charged with multiple stealing-related offences relating to a series of burglaries committed early on Monday, 8 April, at newsagents in Invermay and Kings Meadows.
In addition to these burglaries, the 14-year-old youth has also been charged with motor vehicle thefts, stealing with force allegedly committed in Launceston, and a reported burglary at an Invermay service station.
The youth will appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Detectives from the Northern Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation, which resulted in the recovery of a significant number of cigarettes and tobacco products.
Detective Acting Inspector Rob King urged anybody with information to contact the police and warned would-be thieves.
"Police remain committed to targeting people who commit crimes in our community, especially repeat offenders," he said.
Anyone with information about criminal behaviour is urged to report it to police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000. You can stay anonymous.
