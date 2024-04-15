Foresters agree to pause logging at Blue Derby pending court decision

Logging near the Derby mountain biking trails that was due to recommence on Tuesday following Sustainable Timber Tasmania's (STT) court victory last week was on hold again on Monday after threat of more court action.
Activists Blue Derby Wild first applied to block logging at the Krushka's Forest near Derby in 2022, and the group's latest loss in the Full Bench of the Supreme Court last week cleared the way for STT to begin work at the coupe on Tuesday.
But the preparations were put on hold after STT agreed to pause logging at the site pending a new court hearing on Wednesday before Supreme Court Justice Tamara Jago.
Blue Derby Wild are now seeking an injunction to halt logging, pending the outcome of its appeal of last week's decision to the High Court of Australia.
"The Blue Derby Wild Inc legal team are of the view that the Full Court of Tasmania decision handed down on Friday April 12 has not addressed the issues of apprehended bias," a statement by the group read.
Lawyers for Blue Derby Wild have argued that allowing forest practices officers, which regulate logging plans on behalf of the regulator to simultaneously work at STT, constituted a conflict of interest.
Campaign coordinator Louise Morris said STT staff are "wearing two hats, one as the logger, and the other as delegated FPA regulator".
This puts these STT staff "in the position of creating, approving, undertaking and regulating their own native forest logging plans and practices".
"In our view this is neither transparent, best practice nor in the interest of our native forest or communities.
"Our case has always been founded on issues of apprehended bias stemming from the way in which STT staff regulate their own practices through being delegated the powers of the independent regulator, the Forest Practices Authority," she said.
STT has been contacted for comment.
The company's lawyers have previously argued that if the logging of the Derby coupe doesn't take place soon, the coupe's forest management plan will expire in 2025.
