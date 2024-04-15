Primary students hop, skip and jump their way into regulated learning

We've all felt overwhelmed, anxious, or just a little out of sorts - a hop, skip, and a jump might be all you need.
On April 10, Waverley Primary opened a Zones of Regulation track with the help of the Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise to help students regulate their emotions.
The interactive track is a self-regulation tool to help students identify and use strategies to regain emotional regulation in a fun way - it's especially effective for students who feel overwhelmed or anxious.
Principal of Waverley Primary School Katie Wightman said the painted track offered many benefits to the school.
''We were absolutely delighted to partner with Rotary for the installation of the regulation track, painted by EduPaint,'' Ms Wightman said.
''We now have a structured way for children to enter the classroom for learning time and an opportunity for children to regulate while using their gross motor skills.
''We have students, parents and teachers all hop, skipping and jumping - it really has improved the well-being of everyone at Waverley Primary School.''
Past president Rodney Spinks said he was delighted to get involved.
''Waverley in general is an area of need, and particularly this primary school - this track was an extension of our previous support,'' Mr Spinks said.
''When we heard of the school's desire to install a regulation track, we just had to get involved and help with the fund raising.
''We had a trivia night and also got a grant from our own rotary organisation to raise 5000 dollars to put towards the project.
''It's rewarding to see the track being used by the students, especially those who need help with their self-regulation.''
