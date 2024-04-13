Police charge interstate visitor after alleged mass hooning, police assault

Police say they have charged a 38-year-old interstate visitor after what they describe as a "significant disturbance" in Tasmania's south.
The New South Wales man was charged with instigating the commission of a simple offence after his actions allegedly led to a "significant number" of people assembling near Green Point Road, Bridgewater on Saturday, April 13.
These people are then alleged to have engaged in hooning and other anti-social behaviours.
Police said nobody was injured, however two police officers were assaulted while attending the scene and three police cars were "extensively damaged".
The 38-year-old was bailed to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date, and police investigations into the incident are ongoing, as detectives work to identify those involved.
Anybody with information about people involved in the incident, or who has footage of the incident, is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 and quote ESCAD282-13042024.
Those who want to remain anonymous can report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania by phoning 1800 333 000 or visiting crimestopperstas.com.au.
