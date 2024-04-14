'Really blossomed': Launceston PCYC program reaches significant milestones

It's a year of milestones for Launceston Police and Community Youth Club (LPCYC).
Former police officer Mark Brown has been coordinator of the LPCYC's Mobile Activity Centre (MAC) Trailer program for 20 years.
This year also marks 25 years of the MAC trailer's association with ACL Bearing Company at Rocherlea - the trailer's original purchaser.
"I was given the opportunity shortly after arriving [in Launceston] of coordinating the MAC program," Mr Brown said.
"It started off pretty well with just ... your structured activities like cricket, football, soccer, skipping, basketball, hockey, all those sorts of things," he said.
"In the 20 years since then, we've been able to expand the program into a whole range of other stuff, which includes taiko drumming (Japanese percussion).
"It's really blossomed into quite a busy and productive program."
LPCYC is heavily involved with community and other youth support agencies "to help develop young people in positive directions," according to their website.
"We try to network as often as possible, to provide multi-pronged opportunities for the community, especially in those high need areas," Mr Brown said.
"The origins of PCYC is based on the needs that we're seeing today out there in the community and to give young people something to do."
ACL Bearing Company have generously "dipped into their kitty to recognise that the northern suburbs is an area of priority when it comes to giving the community recreation opportunities," Mr Brown said.
He said that with the assistant funding, LPCYC is in a position to provide consistent services in the community.
Recently, the Harcourts Foundation donated $16800 towards the LPCYC's youth programs.
LPCYC club manager Melissa Matthys said program funding provides youth with skills to "seek their own opportunities into the future".
"There are people that have got a heart for the community that are partnering with us to do something about it and ... having some positive change in those communities," Ms Matthys said.
"If we never had that type of funding, we wouldn't be able to run these types of programs."
Mr Brown said the MAC trailer had recently received a much-needed refurbishment, thanks to the ACL Bearing Company.
"It was quite old and bashed about ... and it just looked tired," he said.
"[The ACL Bearing Company] agreed to refurbish the trailer for us ... and essentially, bring it back into the 21st century."
Since the MAC program's inception, it has been structured into three components: the MAC activities (the equipment in the trailer), the 'MAC Attack' and the taiko drumming.
The MAC Attack is "based on all of the stuff that I've learned over the 20 years involved with PCYC," Mr Brown said.
"I've been able to package that into a very positive range of icebreakers, mind or body [exercises] for teenagers, which has gone down very well with even the corporate sector."
Mr Brown said the MAC program blossomed after taiko drumming was added to it, particularly in schools.
