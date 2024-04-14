Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival 'stronger than ever' after 12 years

One of Tasmania's premier arts festivals continues to strengthen winter tourism on the state's East Coast, and is "not to be missed" this year, according to organisers.
The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival is "critical" to the region, festival secretary Carol Liefting said.
"In terms of what it does to our community - wintertime is always a quiet time for any high traffic tourist area," Ms Liefting said.
"Everyone knows that the East Coast is a terrific destination for summertime, but now we've been able to energise that June long weekend when the festival runs."
"It's such a wonderful way to spend a winter long weekend; you're just wandering around gardens and art places and it gives you a little bit of extra activity to do while you're here."
This year's $20,000 Major Art Prize revolves around the theme of 'sanctuary', with calls for entries ending April 15.
Ms Liefting said it was the third most lucrative art prize in the state.
"We used to be the highest next to the Glover, but the Hadley's came along and knocked us down to third place," Ms Liefting said.
Along with the Major Art Prize, the Tasmania Shop Local and Youth Art Prize are also up for grabs.
For those brave enough, Ms Liefting said the Dawn Dash and Splash welcomed anyone to jump into the brisk waters of Binalong Bay.
"You'll be jumping into the water at Binalong Bay Beach just as the sun rises at dawn; clothes are optional but bathing caps are not," Ms Liefting said.
"You need to have your head covered because that's where all your heat goes, and we supply those [bathing caps].
Another part of the festival which highlights the "unseen" parts of the East Coast is the Secret People, Secret Places arts trail, where 12 local artists from around the region will open their studios for the long weekend.
"When we started the Art Prize, no one really knew how large the art community was in this district and region," Ms Liefting said.
"That arts trail contains 12 different sites - people take themselves on a guided tour around places like St Marys, St Helens and Pyengana and using our map and brochure, can visit these secret people in their secret places."
The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival runs from June 7 to 9, with the gala opening on June 7 at the Panorama Hotel in St Helens.
Tickets can be purchased online through eventbrite.
