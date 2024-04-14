The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival 'stronger than ever' after 12 years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 14 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Munro, an artist on the Secret People, Secret Places trail, part of the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival. Picture supplied
Helen Munro, an artist on the Secret People, Secret Places trail, part of the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival. Picture supplied

One of Tasmania's premier arts festivals continues to strengthen winter tourism on the state's East Coast, and is "not to be missed" this year, according to organisers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.