Launceston Nepalese community rings in New Year with festive parade

The streets of Launceston were alive with music, dancing and singing on Saturday as the Nepalese community paraded through town celebrating their New Year.
For the Nepalese, their calendar just ticked over to the year 2081.
It's a special day for artist Roshan Shresdha, who has lived in Launceston for just over two years.
"I was living in Melbourne before, but I missed my home in Nepal and found Launceston gave a similar vibe," Mr Shresdha said.
"I packed everything in my car, took the Spirit of Tasmania, and came here overnight."
Mr Shresdha is an accountant, but said his passion had always been in art, and runs a photography company called Yellow Town Studio.
"You always miss home wherever you are, there is always something in the heart that is kind of a void," Mr Shresdha said.
"If you get the chance to celebrate your culture in a foreign country it's great; we feel like we are at home right now, it gives a really good feeling."
Amit Shrestha moved from Nepal 16 years ago, and hoped to instil Nepalese culture in his one-year-old daughter Hazel as she grows up in Launceston.
"Leaving home a decade ago and having a new generation growing up Launceston, it's really important to teach them our language and traditions, so they can see where they're actually from."
Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania vice president Bibek Khanal said the response from the Nepalese and wider community had been positive.
"Community wise, we are multi-diverse and inclusive," Mr Khanal said.
"As Nepalese, we have different ethnicities and ethnic groups, from the high Himalayas to the plains regions of Nepal.
"We as immigrants come here and have our families, so our main motives are to hand over our traditions and culture to the new generations so they can see and learn what our background is."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.