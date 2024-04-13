'Bit of a double entendre': Barry Morgan and his organ take on Launceston

The Tramsheds Function Centre will be privy to an intimate night of entertainment on Saturday thanks to Australia's celebrity organ salesman Barry Morgan.
Morgan - the eponymous, fictional organ salesman in Barry Morgan's World of Organs - is portrayed by comedian and musician Stephen 'Stretch' Teakle.
Teakle - or Stretch, who Morgan affectionately calls his "organ handler" - said "[Barry] is keen as mustard to talk about his organ" on his Northern Tasmanian tour.
"Barry is like ... think of the combination of your most loveliest and neediest family members," Teakle said.
Morgan rose to fame after his 2010 appearance on ABC's Spicks and Specks and joined Gotye on his 2012 tour.
Driving from Adelaide, the organ salesman took the Spirit of Tasmania early last week "with the organ strapped onto the roof racks of the Toyota Crown Royal Saloon".
"We don't do the fly-in-fly-out rockstar thing: [fly in] in the afternoon, soundcheck, concert, gone the next morning," Teakle said.
"We like to move about in places, and that actually adds to the content of the work ... by getting a feel and being in the community."
At Morgan's Tramsheds show, he will don his classic safari suit and team up with the Hammond Aurora Classic, his most beloved home organ.
"I haven't had any really big loves in my life ... apart from Aurora, my beautiful home organ," Morgan said.
Morgan hopes his organ show will "encourage people to ... play more on their organs at home, in the privacy and comfort of their own lounge rooms, and to encourage people to play music."
"Stephen says there's a bit of a double entendre here and there, but I don't even understand what that means," Morgan said.
"It [was] a family friendly, fun show, don't worry.
"I just have a lot of fun playing my organ and smiling, keeping the energy up."
Morgan credits his love of organs to his mother, Nancy, taking him to church as a "little whippersnapper".
"She was a great organ lover in the days gone by. That's where I discovered the organ, when Nancy was a churchgoer," he said.
Teakle has his own singer-songwriter project, Stretch and the Truth, that he said he plans to do more with in the future.
"There's lots of songs that have been written from this life on the road and particularly life in remote Aboriginal communities many years ago," he said.
Morgan said the one thing he and Stretch both agree on is "if more people played music...we might just save the planet".
The show starts at 7.30pm at the Tramsheds Function Centre.
Tickets are available at Humanitix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.