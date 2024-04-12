George Town mayor Greg Kieser's secret life of artistry

Unbeknownst to most of his constituents, Greg Kieser has been living a double life: half as the mayor of George Town, the other as an artist.
In fact, the local politician has been working on his surprising hobby of making furniture and cabinets for more than 40 years.
The George Town mayor said while he's never promoted his craft, he's also never tried to keep it secret - it's just what he does in his spare time.
But the word is finally getting out.
"For me, furniture making is more than just a skill; it's a legacy passed down through generations," Mr Kieser said.
"Every piece tells a story, preserving memories and traditions for years to come."
Mr Kieser comes from a three generation line of furniture makers and picked up a passion for the craft from his own grandfather.
But when he finished school, despite his wishes to join the family trade, his father told him 'no, you're going to university'.
Post-study he "almost accidentally" became a politician when he wanted to help his community. Now, 35 years on from putting down the tools, furniture making is back in his life.
Alongside his wife, Alene - an artist herself - Mr Kieser works on commission pieces under the banner of a small business, The Black Sheep Works, constructing everything from bespoke, heritage staircases to custom easels for other artists.
The pair build custom and heirloom furniture, interior furnishings and fittings, using a large range of Tasmanian sourced materials, while Mrs Kieser focuses mostly on portraiture and landscape commissions to either accompany her husband's pieces or be sold individually.
"It's taken me 25, 30 years to come back to a passion that I've held for a long time to now be able to dedicate myself to it," Mr Kieser said.
"I'm just so grateful and loving every day."
